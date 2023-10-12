Edgecombe County deputies make arrest in year-old murder case

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office say they have made an arrest in a nearly year-old murder case.

According to deputies, they made what they called “the first of a series of arrests” in the murder of LaMichael Everette.

Deputies arrested Jayla Hyman of Tarboro Thursday and charged her with felony conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Deputies say that they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, near Tolbert Place in Princeville. Everette died from his injuries.

Hyman was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail, no bond information was available.

Deputies are asking that anyone who has further information on the case to please call Detective M.D. Johnson at 252-641-7809.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.