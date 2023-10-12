Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Edgecombe County deputies make arrest in year-old murder case

Jayla Harman
Jayla Harman(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office say they have made an arrest in a nearly year-old murder case.

According to deputies, they made what they called “the first of a series of arrests” in the murder of LaMichael Everette.

Deputies arrested Jayla Hyman of Tarboro Thursday and charged her with felony conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Deputies say that they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, near Tolbert Place in Princeville. Everette died from his injuries.

Hyman was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail, no bond information was available.

Deputies are asking that anyone who has further information on the case to please call Detective M.D. Johnson at 252-641-7809.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
As of the 11 AM update on Sean, it has regained strength as a tropical storm.
Tropical Update: Sean continues to stay out to sea as a low end tropical storm and weaken by the weekend
Ivan Leonardo Medina-Beltran
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

Latest News

Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
ENC airport holds ribbon cutting for new addition
ENC airport holds ribbon cutting for new addition
ACT scores lowest in 30 years among high school students
ACT scores lowest in 30 years among high school students
Inflation remains high heading into holiday season
Inflation remains high heading into holiday season
More than a million dollars comes from MumFest
More than a million dollars comes from MumFest