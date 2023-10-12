Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU faces tough defense and high tempo offense Thursday night against SMU

SMU at ECU 7:30 PM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football takes on SMU Thursday night trying for its first win in the conference this season.

The Pirates lead the series 5-4 all-time and know to keep ahead of the Mustangs they will have to turn in their best game of the season to date.

“They have great length, great athleticism, run really well,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “Probably the best defense they have had since we have been playing them.”

SMU’s defense is only allowing about 18 points per game. They are scoring around 34 points per game on offense. The Pirates offense knows they will have to dictate not only pace but also keep up with points against that tough defense.

“I see a strong unit. Not overly complicated which sometimes is a pain as a coach,” says ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “You go well it’s worse when you say they don’t have to do all that because that means they have really good players.”

ECU defense faces a fast moving SMU offense that plays up tempo with many weapons on the edge. ECU’s defense knows it will take a full game effort Thursday night.

“The combination of the quarterback’s athleticism, all their weapons, and tempo, we will be challenged,” says Coach Houston.

“The best way to slow a tempo team down is to put them in negative situations and stop them for a loss. Now they are 2nd and 10 or 3rd and 10 they have to slow down and take their time,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “It still comes down to the fundamentals of the game. Make sure we do a great job with our eyes. Do a great job tackling. Focus on our fundamentals and try to get a few turnovers as well.”

Game time is at 7:30 PM. The game is being shown nationally on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
As of the 11 AM update on Sean, it has regained strength as a tropical storm.
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Sean moves in the deep Atlantic and forecasted to weaken this weekend
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
Ivan Leonardo Medina-Beltran
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

Latest News

#9 Memphis blanks ECU in showdown of AAC Soccer Division Leaders
#9 Memphis blanks ECU in showdown of AAC Soccer Division Leaders
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of...
Phillies blast Braves to take NLDS game three and series lead
ECU BLANKED BY #9 MEMPHIS
#9 Memphis blanks ECU in showdown of AAC Soccer Division Leaders
Carolina Hurricanes win season opener over Ottawa