ECU faces tough defense and high tempo offense Thursday night against SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football takes on SMU Thursday night trying for its first win in the conference this season.

The Pirates lead the series 5-4 all-time and know to keep ahead of the Mustangs they will have to turn in their best game of the season to date.

“They have great length, great athleticism, run really well,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “Probably the best defense they have had since we have been playing them.”

SMU’s defense is only allowing about 18 points per game. They are scoring around 34 points per game on offense. The Pirates offense knows they will have to dictate not only pace but also keep up with points against that tough defense.

“I see a strong unit. Not overly complicated which sometimes is a pain as a coach,” says ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “You go well it’s worse when you say they don’t have to do all that because that means they have really good players.”

ECU defense faces a fast moving SMU offense that plays up tempo with many weapons on the edge. ECU’s defense knows it will take a full game effort Thursday night.

“The combination of the quarterback’s athleticism, all their weapons, and tempo, we will be challenged,” says Coach Houston.

“The best way to slow a tempo team down is to put them in negative situations and stop them for a loss. Now they are 2nd and 10 or 3rd and 10 they have to slow down and take their time,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “It still comes down to the fundamentals of the game. Make sure we do a great job with our eyes. Do a great job tackling. Focus on our fundamentals and try to get a few turnovers as well.”

Game time is at 7:30 PM. The game is being shown nationally on ESPN.

