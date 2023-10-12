Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Early morning rain tappers off to afternoon clearing skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a soggy start to the day as an area of low pressure is moving across ENC, clouds will break this afternoon and lead to clearing later in the day. Rainfall amounts will range from a half an inch to a inch of rain for some communities south of New Bern and Kinston, while areas north of those cities will likely see half an inch down to trace amounts. The rain will have little to no effect on the ECU vs. SMU football game later this evening at Dowdy Ficklen, as kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

Sunshine returns Friday, then another round rain moves in this weekend for Mumfest in New Bern. Rain will start to fall over the east mid afternoon and last through the evening. There is a threat of thunderstorms in the late afternoon-evening, however the threat of severe weather remains low. A few early morning showers are possilbe along the coast on Sunday, then staying dry for the afternoon as the second day of Mumfest will be underway.

Highs will go from the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday, low to mid 70s for the weekend, and 60s for the start of next week. Overnight lows bounce from the mid 50s to the mid to upper 40s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.