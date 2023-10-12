Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Don’t mess with this mama bear: Grazer easily wins popular Fat Bear Week contest at Alaska national park

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is Grazer, the winner of the 2023 Fat Bear...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is Grazer, the winner of the 2023 Fat Bear Week contest, at Katmai National Park, Alaska, on Sept. 14, 2023. The park holds an annual contest in which people logging on to live webcams in the park pick the fattest bear of the year. Grazer had 108,321 votes to handily beat Chunk, who had 23,134 votes, in the Oct. 10, 2023, finals. (F. Jimenez/National Park Service via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — When it comes to packing on the pounds to survive an Alaska winter, this year’s undisputed champ is Grazer.

Grazer, also known as Bear 128 to the fans of Fat Bear Week at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, won this year’s contest, handily defeating Chunk 108,321 to 23,134 in the finals.

The annual contest, which this year drew more than 1.3 million votes from dedicated fans watching the bears live at explore.org, is a way to celebrate the resiliency of the brown bears that live on the preserve on the Alaska Peninsula, which extends from the state’s southwest corner toward the Aleutian Islands.

Viewers of Alaska’s most-watched popularity contest are glued to computer screens all summer long to see which bears are stocking up the most on salmon. They then vote in tournament style brackets over the course of a week, advancing bears to the next round until a champion is crowned. Grazer took the title Tuesday.

According to Grazer’s biography on the Katmai website, the large adult female is often one of the fattest bears to collect salmon on Brooks River inside Katmai. Park officials call her “one of the best anglers” in the park, fishing day or night from many different parts of the river, even chasing down fleeing salmon.

Grazer is one of an estimated 2,200 brown bears that call Katmai home.

A true mama bear, she’s known to attack larger bears, even adult males, to ensure her cubs are safe. She’s used her skills to successfully raise two litters of cubs.

This year’s contest was in peril just weeks ago. Had Congress not come to a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown at the end of September, Fat Bear Week would have been postponed since park employees would not have been allowed to count the votes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
As of the 11 AM update on Sean, it has regained strength as a tropical storm.
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Sean moves in the deep Atlantic and forecasted to weaken this weekend
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
Ivan Leonardo Medina-Beltran
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

Latest News

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
Levi Scott was diagnosed with Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome, a condition that affects 200-300...
Kinston police swear in youngest officer
Credit card debt hits a record high this year
Strategies to cut down credit card debt as American balances top $1 trillion
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US Defense Secretary Austin to visit Israel on Friday to discuss military aid following Hamas attack
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested