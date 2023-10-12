Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Showers settle over the Crystal Coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will push plenty of moisture over most of Eastern NC today. Rain showers will be heaviest over the Crystal Coast in the mid to late morning before tapering off quickly in the afternoon. Half an inch to a full inch of rain will be possible for communities south of New Bern and Kinston while areas north of those cities will likely see half an inch down to trace amounts. The rain will have little to no effect on the ECU vs. SMU football game later this evening at Dowdy Ficklen. Temperatures will stay below average due to the cloud cover and showers, reaching the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll stay rain free on Friday before a stronger round of showers rolls in Saturday. Clouds will be few and far between as we close out the work week before thicker clouds show up by midday Saturday. Rain will start to fall over the East in the mid afternoon and last through the evening. There is a threat of thunderstorms in the late afternoon-evening, however the threat of severe weather remains low. Highs will go from nearly 80° on Friday down to the mid 60s by Monday.

An area of low pressure will try to form off Cape Hatteras Tuesday-Wednesday, giving those east of Highway 17 a shot of a few light showers Tuesday. The rest of the upcoming week not only looks dry but sunny as well. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 60s through the week with overnight lows in the 40s.

