Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Causes of death for Texas zoo’s giraffes Penelope and Zuri released

The autopsies for Penelope and her calf Zuri (right) were released after they died in July.
The autopsies for Penelope and her calf Zuri (right) were released after they died in July.(Cameron Park Zoo)
By KWTX Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The causes of death for two giraffes who died at a Texas zoo in July have been released by officials.

Penelope and Zuri, staples at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas, both died in July, KWTX reported.

A pathology report for Penelope revealed her primary issue was muscle trauma in the form of exertional rhabdomyolysis, known as capture myopathy.

The zoo said the condition is characterized by a breakdown of muscle tissue. It can lead to changes in the levels of metabolites in the blood, muscle stiffness, weakness, kidney failure, and cardiac arrest in severe cases.

Although medical treatment was provided, the zoo said Penelope’s condition rapidly declined, and it became too difficult for her to stand up.

“In large animals such as giraffes, the inability to stand can lead to a multitude of issues, including further muscle damage, aspiration of stomach contents, and gastrointestinal disease,” Cameron Park Zoo said.

Capture myopathy is usually associated with stress and severe physical exertion.

It is not known what caused the condition in Penelope. The animal care staff said they did not witness any stressful behavior significant enough to explain the muscle trauma in the days leading up to her death.

The report released on Zuri said she suffered an infection of her gastrointestinal tract, which then spread to her bloodstream and caused sepsis.

Despite aggressive medical treatment, the zoo said the infection reached Zuri’s lungs, causing pneumonia and shock.

The zoo said stress was a possible contributing factor and may have been linked to the loss of her mother and the transition to being bottle-fed.

“The Cameron Park Zoo is still mourning the loss of Penelope and Zuri, but this information helps us understand what we were dealing with. It gives me comfort knowing that we provided the best medical care we could under the circumstances. Giraffes are always challenging to treat due to their size and unique physiology. I hope that this information may contribute to the growing body of knowledge about their care,” Dr. James Kusmierczyk, staff veterinarian for the Cameron Park Zoo, said.

The Cameron Park Zoo said it appreciates the support and care from the community in the wake of the animals’ passing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
As of the 11 AM update on Sean, it has regained strength as a tropical storm.
Tropical Update: Sean continues to stay out to sea as a low end tropical storm and weaken by the weekend
Ivan Leonardo Medina-Beltran
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

Latest News

Eastern North Carolina preps for another year of Mums, food, and fun this year’s for MumFest...
More than a million dollars comes from MumFest
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84
A generic red-colored candy is shown here. California has become the first state to ban red dye...
California becomes first state to ban red dye No. 3, found in 12,000+ food products
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Ribbon Cutting for new hanger at Washington-Warren airport.
ENC airport holds ribbon cutting for new addition