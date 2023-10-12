Carteret Co. hosts free hazardous waste recycling event Oct. 21

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division will be hosting an event on October 21 where county residents are encouraged to bring and dispose of unwanted hazardous materials.

The division will be working in collaboration with Coastal Environmental Partnership to dispose of these materials in an environmentally conscious way.

Residents are to bring their materials to the Carteret County Health Department parking lot between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Onsite staff will be there to assist and collect small quantities of items. A drive-thru express service will also be available.

Various waste products such as cooking oil, automotive fluids (gasoline, used motor oil, anti-freeze), lawn and gardening pesticides, batteries, and paint will be accepted, according to the county. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, gas cylinders, commercial waste, radioactive waste, ammunition, and explosives are prohibited.

The county stresses that this event is only for Carteret County residents and proof of residency will be required.

For additional event details or to inquire about upcoming collection events, visit www.carteretcountync.gov or contact the Carteret County Public Works Department at (252) 648-7878.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.