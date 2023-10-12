Advertise With Us
Boy, 8, saves enough money to put together elaborate Halloween display of his own

An 8-year-old boy in Detroit has saved up money for months for his own Halloween display. (Source: WDIV, JOLINE HOOSANG, CNN)
By Will Jones, WDIV
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (WDIV) - Halloween is around the corner and a young boy in Detroit has been saving his money since the summer getting ready.

Kingston Hoosang is 8 years old and loves Halloween.

“We always go around to surrounding neighborhoods and just check out the different displays,” Kingston’s mother Joline Hoosang said.

Last year, Joline Hoosang and her husband promised Kingston if he saved up his money, he could put up a Halloween display of his own at their home this year.

And he did just that after saving $345.

“We have been going to Home Depot literally every week checking to see what Halloween decorations they have been selling,” Joline Hoosang said.

The Hoosang family said their neighbors have taken notice of Kingston’s Halloween display that started taking shape in August.

Every morning, Kingston makes sure everything is in working order.

The 8-year-old’s family said they are happy to support him in making Halloween a memorable experience even though he can’t take part in some traditions of the holiday because of a medical condition preventing him from swallowing.

“Usually when Kingston goes trick-or-treating, he just gets candy he can’t eat. So, this allows him to continue to enjoy Halloween on his own terms,” Joline Hoosang said.

Kingston said he loves his Halloween display, especially when others get to enjoy it with him.

“I want people to feel happy,” Kingston said.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

