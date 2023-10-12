9 Memphis blanks ECU in showdown of AAC Soccer Division Leaders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) - The East Carolina soccer team dropped a high-intensity match to No. 8 Memphis, 1-0, on Wednesday in Johnson Stadium. Anna Hauer had the lone goal of the game for the Tigers, a rocket of a strike in the 36th minute.

If you weren’t in Johnson Stadium on Wednesday, you missed a high-caliber contest between two quality teams. It was a game that could have swung either way as both teams had their chances, but it was Hauer’s goal that provided the goal differential. The Tiger’s (11-1-0) all-world freshman took the ball on the left side of the pitch in the 36th minute and unleashed a banger that few goalkeepers would dream of getting a hand on. The goal took the teams into the second half hunting for goals; Memphis to ice it, and the Pirates (8-3-3) to level it. Both teams had their chances but perhaps none better were the attempts by Catherine Holbrook in the 75th minute and Jazmin Ferguson in the 87th minute. The attempts both came from solid team play with crosses into the box caroming around and finding Holbrook’s left foot and Ferguson’s head for would-be tying efforts; however, both shots sailed tantalizingly wide of the right post and out of play. To her credit, Maeve English made four saves on the day, including some remarkable efforts to keep the score level. Conversely, Kaylie Bierman held serve in her net for the clean sheet. The Tigers have been tremendous at that this season with the seventh-best goals allowed average in the nation entering the contest.

Key Stats

The Pirates allowed their first goal at home in 361 days, last conceding on Oct. 16, 2023, against South Florida. ECU had outscored opponents 11-0 in that time.

768 fans were in attendance, the ninth-largest crowd in Johnson Stadium history.

Up Next

The Pirates are right back at home on Sunday at noon as they host Tulsa in a critical American Athletic Conference match.

