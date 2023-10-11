Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rainy Start to Thursday

Coastal rain chances will be higher than inland chances on Thursday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight as showers start to arrive. At first, dry air may eat away at any light rain that falls. Rain increases after midnight and it’ll be a wet start to Thursday for a lot of us. Rain chances remain highest along the coast and in areas along US 70 inland. The further north you live, the lighter the rain will be. If any areas pick up around half an inch of rain, it’ll be in areas immediately along the coast. Rain leaves by early afternoon setting us up for clear and cool weather for kickoff. Temperatures will be in the 60s at the start of the game and 50s by the end. We get a really nice day on Friday before our next round of rain arrives on Saturday. Saturday morning looks mostly dry before a wet afternoon. As rain moves towards the coast, we could see thunderstorms develop, and can’t rule out a low threat for damaging wind gusts. Cooler weather moves in behind the front keeping highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s most of next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

