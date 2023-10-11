Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Sean forms in the deep Atlantic

The newly formed tropical storm will stay in the central Atlantic
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression 19 has become Tropical Storm Sean. The increase in organization and wind speed was expected and now that Sean has officially formed, it will continue along a northwesterly path at about 10 to 15 mph. As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Sean had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Long range forecasts show Sean dissipating by next Monday in the central Atlantic, posing no threat to any land mass in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Sean is the 18th named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Sean as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Sean as of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
File image
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion
Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people

Latest News

As of the 11 AM update, Philippe is now a post-tropical storm in the Atlantic
Tropical Update: Philippe impacting Bermuda Friday as post-tropical storm as it heads to the Northeast
Both Philippe & Rina could collide together next week and create the fujiwhara effect.
Tropical Update: Philippe now forecasted to be hurricane; Rina will weaken into a tropical depression
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could...
Ophelia brought high winds & heavy rainfall to the ENC area; Here are the totals
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC