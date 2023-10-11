Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Sean forms in the deep Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression 19 has become Tropical Storm Sean. The increase in organization and wind speed was expected and now that Sean has officially formed, it will continue along a northwesterly path at about 10 to 15 mph. As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Sean had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Long range forecasts show Sean dissipating by next Monday in the central Atlantic, posing no threat to any land mass in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Sean is the 18th named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Sean as of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. (maxuser | WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.