Town of Hobgood gears up for 21st Annual Cotton Festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Hobgood is known as the “Land of Cotton” and it will be celebrating the area’s largest cash crop this Saturday, October 14 at the 21st Annual Cotton Festival.

From food, music, crafts, contests, fun and games --- there will be something for EVERYONE!

COTTON FESTIVAL (WITN)

Ron Elkin stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to tell us all about the sights and sounds of this special occasion.

View the FULL segment above all the details!

COTTON FESTIVAL'S RON ELKINS (WITN)

