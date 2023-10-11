Advertise With Us
Teacher of the Week: Riley Price

Price is WITN's Teacher of the Week. She teaches 2nd grade at a Pitt County charter school.
Price is WITN's Teacher of the Week. She teaches 2nd grade at a Pitt County charter school.
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, WITN’s Teacher of the Week is from Pitt County.

Meet Riley Price. She is from Pink Hill but has been in the Greenville area for a decade after moving to attend East Carolina University.

She teaches 2nd grade at Winterville Charter Academy. Price says she completed her Senior Student Teaching Internship at the charter school and fell in love with it.

Her nomination says she goes the extra mile to make her classroom a fun place to learn, as well as, create unique ways for her students to get involved.

Price says she is passionate about helping students have the best school experience possible and watching them learn and grow!

If you know a teacher who goes that extra mile and believes he or she deserves to be featured on WITN, submit a Teacher of the Week nomination here.

