Teacher of the Week: Riley Price

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, WITN’s Teacher of the Week is from Pitt County.

Meet Riley Price. She is from Pink Hill but has been in the Greenville area for a decade after moving to attend East Carolina University.

She teaches 2nd grade at Winterville Charter Academy. Price says she completed her Senior Student Teaching Internship at the charter school and fell in love with it.

Her nomination says she goes the extra mile to make her classroom a fun place to learn, as well as, create unique ways for her students to get involved.

Price says she is passionate about helping students have the best school experience possible and watching them learn and grow!

