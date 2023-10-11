Officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on interstate overpass

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - The O’Fallon Police Department credits training and compassion after an officer’s quick thinking helped bring a teen suffering a mental health crisis to safety.

O’Fallon police officers responded to the Sonderen Street overpass Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about someone threatening to jump off the bridge. Once on scene, they found a 13-year-old boy straddling the bridge’s concrete railing and threatening to jump.

Westbound traffic was shut down, as was traffic on the overpass. The department said semitruck drivers helped by pulling their trailers under the overpass in case the teen jumped.

Body camera video of the incident shows Officer James Mora talking at length with the teen, who is visibly upset and asking for his phone. Officers can be seen tossing his phone onto the ground near him, which the boy picks up while still sitting on the railing.

Mora can be seen on video showing the boy a picture of his dog on his phone and asking him questions about the breed. Moments later, Mora grabs the boy and brings him safely off the railing.

Police departments take part in Crisis Intervention Team training, giving officers tools to handle calls related to mental health concerns. Experts said the lack of mental health crisis services nationwide has led to police officers serving as first responders to many crises.

A spokesperson for the praised Mora’s “selfless and quick action. ... Our department is dedicated to crisis intervention and helping those in need.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Help is available to those experiencing a mental health crisis. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. Call or text the 988 Lifeline anytime.

