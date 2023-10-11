Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

President Joe Biden discussed on Wednesday the war in Israel. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead one day earlier.

‘We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism,” President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. “The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges
File image
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed on Wednesday the war in Israel. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden on Israel: 'There is no justification for terrorism'
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the...
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river