New Bern celebrates their new addition to city hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east can now welcome more people into its city hall after improving its accessibility.

This comes from the city’s commitment to include everyone to be a part of the local government’s voice.

New Bern’s new elevator annex aims to be more accessible through features like ADA-accessible restrooms and an elevator, so that more people can join in on the city’s operations.

The annex came to its fruition after a little over a year of construction and a $4.1 million investment, featuring a lobby area, elevator, accessible restroom, and a stairwell.

The architectural design and the aesthetic of the building were prioritized throughout its construction…to make sure it would fit right in with the historic city hall that marked its territory in downtown New Bern since the late 1890s.

Mayor Jeffery Odham says the new annex does more than add accessibility. He said, “Anytime that you are able to add to the accessibility of a public building, I think it’s exciting. we have certainly seen that. there’s a bus throughout folks and the community whenever they walk past it, the building on the outside, everybody makes a comment about how aesthetically pleasing it is, so not only it is functional, it looks good as well.”

Odham said the annex is an addition to the city hall’s easy and safe accessibility with its handicapped reserved parking space.

He added that he is looking forward to hearing more voices at meetings, now that challenges with mobility issues are out of the way.

The elevator will not only help the public, but it will also provide better mobility for staff moving things around.

