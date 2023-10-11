Advertise With Us
NC Education lottery hits record numbers of its own, funding education

Second largest powerball drawing jackpot in history
Second largest powerball drawing jackpot in history
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For every scratch-off, and every two-dollar ticket, a lottery player is helping fund some education programs. However, many may not know where the money goes.

“As far as I was concerned, I thought it went to like the school board and stuff like that but I don’t know how it’s dispersed between that,” said Greenville resident, Russell Bryan.

Last year, North Carolina saw a record $1 billion from the lottery, money that mostly goes towards education.

“Last year, of that $1 billion about $885 million was distributed to those education programs, school construction, every school system gets help with school staff school transportation, the lottery money helps kids afford to go to college, state university, or community college in North Carolina, and it helps a great program - the NC pre-k program,” said NC Education Lottery Communications Director, Van Denton.

That includes the proceeds from the sale of Powerball tickets..

“Across the state today as people go out and buy a two dollar ticket to try to win that 1.72 billion $.76 of every purchase the money that goes into the education,” said Denton.

There is a breakdown by county on the NC Education Lottery Website, you can see where the money is being used. Counties can also apply for grants that give up to $60 million to help support their schools.

“When a county like Washington gets a $50 million grant to build a new school that’s the jackpot,” said Denton.

The current Powerball run has also been a huge win for education, raising an estimated $28 million for education programs in the state so far.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

