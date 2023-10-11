MumFest coordinator previews events

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina preps for another year of Mums, food, and fun this year’s for MumFest which WITN is a proud sponsor for.

Mumfest will run from Oct. 14-15 in the heart of downtown New Bern.

Event coordinators say the weekend will host over 200 food, craft, and artisan vendors throughout the downtown area.

Swiss Bear development group is coordinating MumFest. Even Director Ann Marie Byrd says they will also have 13 live bands across three stages.

Purina will host a dog show and canines from the New Bern Police Department are also slated to showcase some of their ability.

A full list of events, vendors, and entertainers is available on Swiss Bear’s website.

