Mum Arch put together for MumFest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As we continue our coverage leading up to MumFest -- We’re learning about the festival’s origin and taking a closer look at some of the setup in the park.

Wednesday New Bern Parks and Recreation began putting together the Mum Arch for this year’s MumFest.

Swiss Bear Executive Director Lynne Harakal says that MumFest was created more than 40 years ago to be able to revive the downtown area to attract more residents and businesses to stay in the downtown area.

As the finishing touches are put on the arch – Even those who have been hands-on are ready to get this show on the road.

“New Bern is a special unique place everybody recognizes that when you come here other cities offer things that we don’t but we also offer things that other cities don’t I think that’s really highlighted and recognized when we have things like the MumFest,” said New Bern mayor Jeffery Odham.

“It’s just fun to see families and children enjoying all of the entertainment that we have to offer you don’t have to spend money when you come here of course we want you to but you don’t have to,” said executive director Lynne Harakal.

Swiss Bear says free shuttle services will be available for anyone who parks at Lawsons Creek Park. Those shuttles run from 9:30 am-8:30 pm Saturday and 9:30 am-5:30 pm Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.