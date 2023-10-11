Advertise With Us
Morehead City police investigate shooting

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, they were sent to a home on South 28th Street shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after getting a report that someone had been shot. Police say they were also sent to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.

Marine Fisheries was locked down from 3:15 p.m. to shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting at the residence.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested or what happened at Marine Fisheries to cause the lockdown.

