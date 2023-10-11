“M is for Menopause, Baby!” art gallery breaks the silence to change the stigma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WORLD MENOPAUSE DAY is celebrated on October 18, but WITN’s ENC AT THREE celebrates the day a bit early.

It’s said that by 2025, an estimated 1.1-billion women will be experiencing menopause or “the change” as it’s frequently called.

It’s not a disease or mental health condition, but a natural part of the aging process that we do not talk about enough.

Scratch that, Kirsten Moore and Carol Torian stop by our Greenville studio to do exactly that!

The duo shares their experience with menopause and chats about an awesome upcoming art gallery exhibit to bring awareness called “M is for Menopause, Baby!” and it’s coming to Rocky Mount.

"M IS FOR MENOPAUSE, BABY!" (WITN)

The gallery is full of art, programs and workshops to help give you a better understanding of menopause and help you better cope with it. It’s not only a great event for YOU, but your significant other and family members. CLICK HERE for the full list and to sign-up!

View the FULL segment above for all the details...

According to a U.K. survey from 2022, where 2,000 women between the ages of 46-60 were studied, it found that 9-in-10 women experience mental health problems during menopause and that 8-out-of-10 say they do not discuss their issues with a partner or spouse.

“Whether you want it or not, MENOPAUSE will get you and you’ll experience it if you’re a women. I speak very opening about my challenges and struggles since being diagnosed at 33-year-old with Premature Ovarian Failure and Early Menopause (brought on by the HPV Vaccine) after complaining about symptoms since my mid/late 20s. No woman’s experience is the same, but we’re similar and we need to advocate for each other. I applaud Kirsten, Carol, Drinking Gourd Gallery and Rocky Mount Mills for teaming up and bringing something like this to life so that women in this ‘phase of life’ won’t ever feel alone and will have options to help them feel better. This is FANTASTIC!!! Bravo, ladies!” -Natalie Parsons

