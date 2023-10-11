Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Local non-profit Daughters of Worth holds golf tournament

Come out and support a local non-profit organization while also enjoying a day of golf.
Come out and support a local non-profit organization while also enjoying a day of golf.(Daughters of Worth Golf Tournament)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Come out and support a local non-profit organization while also enjoying a day of golf.

Daughters of Worth is holding their Inaugural Daughters of Worth Golf Tournament Friday October 27th at the Ayden Golf & Country Club in support of their mission. This non-profit organization is committed to providing assistance to local girls and women who are victims of violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect and trafficking. Registration is $300 and includes 4 golfers. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and start at $250.

Each golfer receives lunch, bottled water and swag bag of treats from sponsors. Arrival and registration begins at 11am, lunch is at 11:15am, and the shotgun start is at 12pm. Contests on event day include hole-in-one, a putting contest, the longest drive, and the closest to the pin.

For more information on the event or to register, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges
File image
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion

Latest News

Sentencing
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
Deric Rush speaks with Swiss Bear Events Director Ann Marie Byrd about MumFest.
MumFest coordinator previews events