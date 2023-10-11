Local non-profit Daughters of Worth holds golf tournament

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Come out and support a local non-profit organization while also enjoying a day of golf.

Daughters of Worth is holding their Inaugural Daughters of Worth Golf Tournament Friday October 27th at the Ayden Golf & Country Club in support of their mission. This non-profit organization is committed to providing assistance to local girls and women who are victims of violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect and trafficking. Registration is $300 and includes 4 golfers. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and start at $250.

Each golfer receives lunch, bottled water and swag bag of treats from sponsors. Arrival and registration begins at 11am, lunch is at 11:15am, and the shotgun start is at 12pm. Contests on event day include hole-in-one, a putting contest, the longest drive, and the closest to the pin.

For more information on the event or to register, visit their website here.

