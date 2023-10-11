Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest in a Sunday murder where the victim’s body was found in a trash can.

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.

Antonio Bond’s body was discovered Sunday morning in a trash can that was next to a home on Tyson Street.

A neighbor told WITN that Bond’s body was found in one of two trash cans in the home’s side yard.

Police are waiting for an autopsy to be completed before releasing the cause of death but say the two had been in a dispute before the murder

Records show the 39-year-old Best lives about three blocks from the murder scene. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

