Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.(Pitt County jail/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest in a Sunday murder where the victim’s body was found in a trash can.

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.

Antonio Bond’s body was discovered Sunday morning in a trash can that was next to a home on Tyson Street.

A neighbor told WITN that Bond’s body was found in one of two trash cans in the home’s side yard.

Police are waiting for an autopsy to be completed before releasing the cause of death but say the two had been in a dispute before the murder

Records show the 39-year-old Best lives about three blocks from the murder scene. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
File image
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion
Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people

Latest News

Here is the foliage report for the week of October 10, 2023 for the ENC area.
2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina
ECU student center
ECU breaks records with historic sponsored activity funding
Democrats raising concerns following Republican-backed change to NC budget
Changes to oversight committee approved in state budget are raising some concerns
Mumfest 2023
Mumfest returning to historic downtown New Bern this weekend