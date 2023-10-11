Advertise With Us
Greenville expects changes in the area with ECU’s game day approaching

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “We love the game days, it’s the best day we got!” That’s how Mohamed Khaled, a local business employee described tomorrow.

Businesses like Pirates Deli are gearing up as Greenville will be getting rowdy with pirate energy.

Khaled said, “It gets hectic. it gets very hectic, and when moments like that happen. it’s game over for us. it’s a lot of pressure but pressure makes time and that’s what we like.”

He shared that game day means big preparations for a huge influx of people, both before and after the game.

ECU police say the city is expecting about 30 30,000 people. since the game is later in the day around rush hour, Greenville will be expecting the heaviest traffic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Captain Chris Sutton says the blackout theme of the game calls for extra caution for cars on the road, especially after the game ends around 11:30 p.m.

Captain Sutton told WITN, “When our patrons start to leave in all black when it’s all dark outside, then it is very important for the motorist to be very defensive in their driving to limit their distractions so that they can be aware of individuals that may be darting out in the roads to be able to cross the streets.”

14th Street will be closed at 4 o’clock, which is also the time when the tailgates start, so drivers should plan out their routes accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

