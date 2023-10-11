French team unofficially wins Gordon Bennett gas balloon race after landing in Jacksonville

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gas balloon race that began in New Mexico ended in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The 66th Annual Gordon Bennett Coupe Aeronautique race launched from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday evening and touched down in Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Team France 2 flew an unofficial distance of 1653.72 miles and are the unofficial winners of the race.

France 2 Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret landed less than 53.9 miles from the coast along the New River in Jacksonville just before 1 p.m. beating Team Germany 1 by a difference of 46.1 miles.

Team Germany 1 pilots Wilhelm and Benjamin Eimers landed west of Wilmington near the Brunswick and Columbus County line around noon.

Newspaper tycoon and adventurer James Gordon Bennett Jr. started the competition in 1906 with 16 balloons from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France.

The Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett, the FAI World Long Distance Gas Balloon Championship, is the oldest and most prestigious event in aviation and the ultimate challenge for pilots. The goal is simple: to fly the furthest non-stop distance from the launch site.

