Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fire prevention week - Kids learn fire safety in an interactive way

Fire Prevention Week!
Fire Prevention Week!(n/a)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is Fire Prevention Week, and a fire department here in the east is holding a very fun and interactive event for elementary kids in Lenoir County. Kids are saying it’s their favorite field trip!

The Kinston Fire Department, Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services and N.C. Forestry Service is holding events all week long in honor of Fire Prevention Week. These events are in the mornings each day from 9 to 11 and teach kids all the ways to stay safe if they get caught in a fire. The department has 10 stations, each one with a message and an interactive way to absorb that message.

“Stop, drop, and roll to crawl out of a tunnel which teaches you how to crawl out of a room or small area, the bounce house shows you kitchen safety, as far as if there’s a fire, it walks you through it. If you drop anything on the way out from a fire, don’t turn around and go get it is what they teach you in the bounce house,” Kinston Fire Department Administrative Assistant, Britany Baughman said.

According to Kinston Fire Department Captain, Stevens Nimmo, they host this event the second week of October due to a huge moment in history.

“The anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, 152 years ago Chicago was basically decimated by a large fire and it started the beginning of prevention and public education in the United States of America,” Captain Nimmo said

The Kinston Mayor Don Hardy was also at the event to watch the kids learn and absorb the information.

“I just wanted to come out to support and look at our youth, go through these drills, these stations, and learn how to be careful around fire so it’s indeed a big deal for us all here,” Mayor Hardy said.

According to The National Fire Protection Association, the theme for this year is “Cooking Safety Starts With You.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can

Latest News

Greenville expects traffic changes with ECU game day approaching.
Greenville expects changes in the area with ECU’s game day approaching
France 2 Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret are all smiles after landing safely in...
French team unofficially wins Gordon Bennett gas balloon race after forced landing near Camp Lejeune.
Ivan Leonardo Medina-Beltran
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
M IS FOR MENOPAUSE
“M is for Menopause, Baby!” art gallery breaks the silence to change the stigma
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players