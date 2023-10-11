Fire prevention week - Kids learn fire safety in an interactive way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is Fire Prevention Week, and a fire department here in the east is holding a very fun and interactive event for elementary kids in Lenoir County. Kids are saying it’s their favorite field trip!

The Kinston Fire Department, Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services and N.C. Forestry Service is holding events all week long in honor of Fire Prevention Week. These events are in the mornings each day from 9 to 11 and teach kids all the ways to stay safe if they get caught in a fire. The department has 10 stations, each one with a message and an interactive way to absorb that message.

“Stop, drop, and roll to crawl out of a tunnel which teaches you how to crawl out of a room or small area, the bounce house shows you kitchen safety, as far as if there’s a fire, it walks you through it. If you drop anything on the way out from a fire, don’t turn around and go get it is what they teach you in the bounce house,” Kinston Fire Department Administrative Assistant, Britany Baughman said.

According to Kinston Fire Department Captain, Stevens Nimmo, they host this event the second week of October due to a huge moment in history.

“The anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, 152 years ago Chicago was basically decimated by a large fire and it started the beginning of prevention and public education in the United States of America,” Captain Nimmo said

The Kinston Mayor Don Hardy was also at the event to watch the kids learn and absorb the information.

“I just wanted to come out to support and look at our youth, go through these drills, these stations, and learn how to be careful around fire so it’s indeed a big deal for us all here,” Mayor Hardy said.

According to The National Fire Protection Association, the theme for this year is “Cooking Safety Starts With You.”

