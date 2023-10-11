ECU knows major offense will be needed against SMU on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football faces a tough task on thursday night when they host SMU. The Pirates are averaging 21 points per game this season. The lowest winning score in their series with the Mustings since 2010 is 45 points. It’s been in the 50s in the three meetings since 2016. They know they are going to have score in bunches to win this week.

“We have gotten better every week statistically for whatever that is worth. We are moving the ball better. Guys are starting to make more plays. We are making less mistakes. We just aren’t scoring enough points,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “We obviously left a lot of points out there last week and this week we will not be able to do that and have a realistic chance of winning the game.”

We will see if they can keep improving this week. ECU and SMU meet on Thursday at 7:30 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

