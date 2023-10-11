ECU breaks records with historic sponsored activity funding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pirates are celebrating a huge milestone with the announcement of sponsor-funded events for students and research.

East Carolina University announced a record-breaking $85.6 million from sponsors will go toward innovative and impactful projects hosted by the university that will impact eastern North Carolina and global communities.

The university reports this is the highest total on record. The funding came through 24 awards presented to the university staff ranging between $1 million and $6 million.

Collaborative teams that form through these sponsored projects will open for students to take part in, according to ECU.

“Undergraduate students who engage with leading faculty experts in research or creative endeavors can access boundless experiential and learning benefits,” said Dr. Tuan Tran, director of undergraduate research. “Faculty mentoring is the bedrock of reinforcement and support for undergraduates throughout their progression in higher education. ECU leads the way in helping students reach their full potential with grant funding, resources and outlets for their personal growth.”

The university highlights these individuals and their teams who are leading in the medical and research institutions:

Dr. Doyle “Skip” Cummings, professor of Public Health at the Brody School of Medicine — $6.1 million in funding to lead a multi-institutional team in implementing a statewide randomized clinical trial to test a new model of care for improving blood pressure control in high-risk patients.

Dr. Archana Hegde, associate professor in the Department of Human Development & Family Science — $5.1 million to support a program that provides continued professional development for pre-kindergarten teachers in nonpublic schools. Through coaching, evaluation, research and high-level mentoring, this program augments teaching quality and practices that positively impact child outcomes.

Dr. Sy Saeed, professor and chair emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine and founding director for the Center for Telepsychiatry and e-Behavioral Health — $3.2 million to further expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-STeP) that currently provides services in over 60 counties across the state. This expansion provides mental health care services to children and adolescents in rural and underserved areas.

Dr. Elizabeth Hodge, ECU’s College of Education assistant dean — $2 million to increase teacher retention, helping to address the teacher shortage throughout the state through the North Carolina New Teacher Support Program (NC NTSP), a collaboration with 11 other in-state public universities.

ECU expects to continue breaking this record throughout the rest of the fiscal year.

“This year’s research successes were made possible by the hard work of the faculty, staff and students engaged in these exciting projects,” Provost Robin Coger said. “I am proud of them, Dr. Paynter and the Research, Economic Development, and Engagement team for their accomplishments and look forward to the impact that ECU’s research deliverables will continue to make in this region, the state, the nation and the world.”

