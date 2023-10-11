Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds today prompt coastal showers Thursday; Temperature remain seasonable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A calm and clear start to the day, then clouds start to move in later in the day. Areas inland will see more clouds, as the Crystal Coast will see showers overnight and into Thursday. Areas south of Highway 264 and Highway 64 will see more showers, as areas north of Greenville will stay overcast. As for the game at Dowdy-Ficklen, things will remain dry, as ECU takes on SMU.

Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 70s today before climbing to the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows stay in the mid 50s and low 60s. Winds will blow out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

For the weekend, rain showers will be light to start, then a few moderate showers possible Saturday as a cold front moves overhead. The rain will be clear of ENC by Sunday, allowing cooler air to flow in, dropping Sunday’s temperatures into the low 70s, and temperatures at night return to the mid 50s.

Next week begins with more sun than clouds, as temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s as highs and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Sean formed overnight. It is expected to stay in the Atlantic and poses no concern to land.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.