City of Kinston seeking feedback on whether to bring social district to downtown

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -It’s a popular topic of discussion right now in Kinston. Are people and businesses on board with potentially bringing a social district to the streets of downtown?

Some weighed in on the possible addition during a community forum Tuesday night.

“If it’s whatever night or whatever hours,” said Shivar Person, Kinston resident. “A business that usually closes at 6 p.m. might close at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. The goal is to sell more.”

“You’re allowing businesses to see what’s happening, which would attract other businesses like shops,” said Stacy Heath, Kinston resident. “We all know the woman decides where you live, if there isn’t nice shops, schools, and bars she’s not coming.”

Introducing a social district has been on the minds of the city council for a while. Some believe the consideration came after Greenville and Washington implemented their social districts within the past year.

The benefits from a social district could help elevate new downtown businesses like Beary Smokey Smokehouse.

“We’re on the premise of getting alcohol and beer licensing,” said Fernando Hicks, Beary Smokey Smokehouse Owner. “It’d bring more business downtown. People love a good beer with barbecue.”

The social district’s designated area and timeframe have yet to be decided on. There’s a lot of opinions floating around, but Kinston Planning Director Elizabeth Blount says they’ll ultimately do what’s best for everyone in the end.

“We’re going to make sure we’re fair, transparent, and consistent,” Blount said. “Whether it’s the pros or cons, both sides will be displayed.”

The public engagement forum was the first of two more to come. The next forum will be held next Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Georgia Battle Center.

The city says it wants people to come to these meetings because the social district will only work if they want to see it added.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.