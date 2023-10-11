Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Gray skies keep temps near average

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Increasing cloud cover today will lead to rain showers spreading over the Crystal Coast late tonight through Thursday. The showers will stall south of Greenville, keeping Pirate fans at Dowdy-Ficklen dry for the ECU vs. SMU game. Highs today and tomorrow will hold in the mid to upper 70s before climbing to the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Winds will blow out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The climbing temperatures at the tail end of the week will come with a better chance of widespread showers. Light to moderate showers will be possible Saturday as a cold front moves overhead. The rain will be clear of ENC by Sunday, allowing cooler air to flow in, dropping Sunday’s temperatures into the low 70s. Even cooler weather will follow Monday and Tuesday as highs are expected to fall to the mid 60s and lows dropping to the upper 40s. A few isolated showers will try to sweep over the area Monday afternoon, but coverage and intensity of the rain will be light at most.

