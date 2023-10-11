7th ranked J.H. Rose soccer rolls past South Central on the road

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 7th ranked J.H. Rose soccer team got up early and cruised to an 8-1 victory against South Central on Tuesday night.

The Rampants got a pair of goals from both Peyton Williams-Finn and Julius Jones in the second half while we were there.

J.H. Rose is unbeaten in its last 11 games.

