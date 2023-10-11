Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

7th ranked J.H. Rose soccer rolls past South Central on the road

Rose 8, South Central 1
Rose wins big at SC
Rose wins big at SC(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 7th ranked J.H. Rose soccer team got up early and cruised to an 8-1 victory against South Central on Tuesday night.

The Rampants got a pair of goals from both Peyton Williams-Finn and Julius Jones in the second half while we were there.

J.H. Rose is unbeaten in its last 11 games.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Paisley Grayson
Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
File image
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion

Latest News

ECU offense needs big night against SMU
ECU knows major offense will be needed against SMU on Thursday
Sports Spotlight Charlotte Benson Southern Nash kicker won homecoming queen in game she played...
Sports Spotlight: Southern Nash’s Charlotte Benson earns homecoming queen crown during game she was kicking for football team
Alex Flinn ECU Quarterback practicing to meet SMU on Thursday night
ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage
ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage
ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage
ECU women's basketball wins three OT classic over Houston
ECU women picked second, men picked fifth in AAC basketball preseason poll