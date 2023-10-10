Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds Increase Wednesday with Showers by Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll trade sunny skies for mostly cloudy on Wednesday as our next rain chance approaches. Coastal rain chances are higher than inland chances Thursday morning. Areas north of US 70 may see very little to no rain. Skies clear through the afternoon and the weather looks excellent late Thursday for ECU football! Highs shift from the upper 70s to the low 80s the rest of the week depending on sky conditions. Rain chances on Saturday are a little more complicated. Timing is still a big issue in the forecast. If rain comes in Thursday morning, it’ll likely be lighter and more of the afternoon could be dry. If it waits until later in the day, that may give time for storms to develop. Rain would be heavier and may bring the threat of a few strong wind gusts. We’ll watch it. Cooler air and lower humidity arrive behind the front on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s to start the week.

