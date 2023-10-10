Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘Would be a dream come true’: World War II veteran has one wish for his 100th birthday

A 100-year-old World War II veteran and die-hard Bengals fan said he hopes to meet a few of the players for his birthday. (Source: WCPO, PAUL BROWN, CNN)
By Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WCPO) - A World War II veteran says he only has one birthday wish this year as he celebrates turning 100.

Gordon Haerr is a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan. He wants the team not only to start winning but to meet a few of his favorite players.

Haerr watches every game at his veteran’s home in the Georgetown area.

He keeps busy with family, bingo, and of course the Bengals.

“It hurts when they lose. I take it too seriously, but I like to see them win,” Haerr said.

It’s a simple pleasure for someone who about eight decades ago was thrust into combat in World War II.

“I still have nightmares,” Haerr said. “I had a few friends that were killed that kind of got to me, but I consider myself lucky.”

Fellow veteran Paul Brown said he heard about Haerr and knew he had to meet him.

“It took him 70 years to get his medals and the stuff he had to do, especially in World War II,” Brown said.

According to Brown, he wants to help Haerr make his Bengals wish happen and connect him with a few of the players.

“That would be a dream come true for him,” Brown said.

He even drew up a sign to hold up outside the team’s stadium asking the players to visit one of their biggest fans as he turns 100.

“I’ve contacted the team, wrote letters and everything, but no luck just yet,” Brown said. “But we’re not giving up hope.”

Brown added, “A veteran is the largest family in the world. It’s family and we take care of our own.”

Copyright 2023 WCPO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Paisley Grayson
Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl
A proposal banning mass balloon releases in the City of Greenville failed 4-3 Monday night with...
Greenville ban on mass balloon releases fails 4-3 with mayor’s vote
Michael Cowin
Greenville names new city manager

Latest News

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire broke out during training
This photo provided by Daniel Wilsey shows Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falling through the air with...
104-year-old dies peacefully in her sleep 1 week after world record skydive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas