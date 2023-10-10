Advertise With Us
Wallace officer uninjured following cruiser crash while responding to reported fight

(CBS46 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is okay after his cruiser ended up in a ditch while responding to the scene of a reported fight on Monday.

Wallace police’s Captain David Morgan said that it happened around 4:45 p.m.

Morgan said that the officer was responding to a mutual aid call with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for a fight involving around 15 people.

We’re told the officer had lights and sirens running and was driving at an increased speed due to the nature of the call.

Morgan said the officer ran off the road to the right and hit a ditch near the 300 block of River Road near Highway 11.

We’re told the vehicle had medium damage but that the officer was able to return immediately to patrol responsibilities.

The Highway Patrol investigated the crash and there were no charges.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

