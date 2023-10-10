Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The search is on for three people deputies said were involved in a home invasion this morning.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that it happened in the 200 block of Taylor Heath Road and involved three men in all black wearing ski masks.

Deputies said that two people at the home were injured. One was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and the other UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Deputies said they have searched the home, several properties, and the wooded area near the home for those responsible.

