TSA recruiting for Eastern Carolina airports ahead of holiday travel season

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 20 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting and application assistance event on Tuesday and Wednesday for two Eastern Carolina airports.

The event is looking for individuals for both full-time and part-time roles with organizations ahead of the busy winter travel season.

They are recruiting for Coastal Regional Airport (EWN) in New Bern and Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields.

The event takes place at the Double Tree by Hilton in Durham at 4810 Page Creek Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow.

