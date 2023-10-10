Sports Spotlight: Southern Nash’s Charlotte Benson earns homecoming queen crown during game she was kicking for football team

BAILEY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been homecoming season the past few weeks for area high schools. We have seen some football homecoming kings out there get crowned. But, at Southern Nash, the football team had something more unique happen.

We feature their kicker Charlotte Benson in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

A move from San Diego, California, to Nash County, North Carolina, changed normal in the life of Southern Nash senior Charlotte Benson.

“It is definitely a big move,” says Benson, “The only thing I miss is I don’t have any WIFI at my house.”

The soccer star plays all over the field year-round for her club and her high school.

“For high school, I play attacking mid,” says Charlotte, " For club, I play a little bit of defense, center back. "

Charlotte’s kicking caught the attention of Southern Nash football coaches.

“Brought a football and a tee and he was like let’s see how far you can kick a field goal,” says Benson, “I don’t remember how far it was, but I do remember I made all of them.”

Benson has been the Firebirds’ kicker for the past two seasons. Becoming the girl in a large group of boys.

“First practice was weird. I am the only girl here,” says Charlotte, “So, it took a little bit of adjusting. But it definitely feels like I have 50 brothers.”

“The word family is everywhere in this place and we kinda really live that,” says Southern Nash Head Football Coach Brian Batchelor.

She will hit 50 career kick points on her next point after attempt.

“She’s very reliable,” says Batchelor.

“I definitely get nervous for gameday,” says Benson, “Generations and generations played football here at Southern Nash. I want to make sure that I live the legacy.”

Charlotte also does kickoffs. But the soccer player is not sure about this type of tackling.

“It is scary you know they are like 6 foot 5 and 250 pounds. I am 5 foot 4 and 120 you know,” says Charlotte, “It is not really a good match up but I will try my best.”

If that wasn’t enough, what makes her really unique happened a few Fridays ago at their homecoming game.

“I really didn’t think I was going to win,” says Benson, “Just go out there in my uniform and be kinda cool.”

“Miss Charlotte Benson... cheers!”

Charlotte named homecoming queen. Football pads and all.

“Coach called my name up on the speaker and I was like wow. Everybody cheered,” Charlotte says, “Heard my mom scream through everybody. I think it was cool I don’t think that has ever happened before here.”

The queen of the kicks at Southern Nash.

“Stepped away from the team as I was going back to my office, I turned and said hey by the way Charlotte won homecoming and they lost it,” says Batchelor, “They were jumping up and down and beating the lockers. I thought that was pretty cool they think that much of her.”

Charlotte is quite the soccer player and has earned a spot with the Division-II Mount Olive women’s soccer program starting next fall.

