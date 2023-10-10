Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Portion of Highway 33 to close today, Wednesday, & Thursday

Road work generic.
Road work generic.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a busy Eastern Carolina highway will be closed for several days this week for construction.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 33, just outside of Grimesland near Mobely’s Bridge Raod, will be shut down Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Officials say crews will be replacing a pipe underneath the highway with a larger one that will allow better drainage in storms.

Traffic will be detoured onto Mobely’s Bridge Road, Galloway Road, and Chicod Street.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Paisley Grayson
Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A proposal banning mass balloon releases in the City of Greenville failed 4-3 Monday night with...
Greenville ban on mass balloon releases fails 4-3 with mayor’s vote

Latest News

New voter I.D. mandate integrated for mucipal elections today
First Alert Forecast October 10, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 10, 2023
111 Candles- A Catherine Ferrell Birthday Celebration
111 Candles- A Catherine Ferrell Birthday Celebration
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’