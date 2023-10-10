Portion of Highway 33 to close today, Wednesday, & Thursday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a busy Eastern Carolina highway will be closed for several days this week for construction.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 33, just outside of Grimesland near Mobely’s Bridge Raod, will be shut down Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Officials say crews will be replacing a pipe underneath the highway with a larger one that will allow better drainage in storms.

Traffic will be detoured onto Mobely’s Bridge Road, Galloway Road, and Chicod Street.

