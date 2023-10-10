POLICE: New Bern man accused of sexually assaulting child in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, F.L. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing serious charges in Florida after police said he sexually assaulted a child.

Hollywood police arrested Shane Taylor, 44, of New Bern.

Taylor is charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and battery according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

According to the Hollywood police arrest report, on October 5th authorities got a call from the girl claiming that a man had taken her in a vehicle and sexually assaulted her. The report said the girl was able to escape after the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash. The girl ran into a Shell gas station and had the clerk call 911.

As police arrived to the crash, the report states that the sergeant that was talking to Taylor realized they were talking to the man that matched the girl’s description of her abductor that was sent out over police radio.

The report says that the girl’s description of the vehicle and the driver’s key chain were consistent with that of Taylor’s.

According to the report, the girl said that the man told her he was going to take her to the police station and then searched for the address for the FBI.

The report said that as an officer tried to get a statement from Taylor he requested an attorney.

After that though, the officer in the report said that Taylor claimed he heard what the accusations were against him and denied them.

The report quotes Taylor as saying to the officer, “all I was trying to do was help her,” and that he admitted to taking “her to the Federal building, FBI building off of Pembroke, but they were closed. So I was taking her down here and she made accusations and stuff, saying that she ran away five times and the police keep putting her back with her parents.”

Taylor in the police report said that he was not sure of his current address because he comes to Florida for work. Taylor is being held without bond.

You can read the full police report here. A warning that it does contain graphic descriptions.

