Newly appointed Greenville City Manager talks about his plans for the role

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville has announced who will be its next city manager.

“I am truly humbled to have the confidence of the city council and the community to take over this position as a leader within the city,” said Michael Cowin, the new city manager.

Cowin, an Eastern Carolina native who has already been working for the city as deputy manager, was unanimously appointed as city manager at the city council meeting on Monday. He will start in his new role on November 1st.

“One of the things I think is great is the fact that he’s with the city right now, so he really understands what the needs are of the city, and he’s also very heavily invested because he’s grown up here in this area, and he has a family here so he understands Greenville,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

Cowin said he is excited to continue his work in the city while completing one of the projects he has already been working closely on, the Hilton Garden Inn - Downtown Greenville’s first hotel.

“As we can see, it’s changing the skyline of the city of Greenville, enhancing the downtown economy, and all the different types of retail and mixed opportunities that we have to build around that, I think that would be one of the best projects that I most proud of,” said Cowin.

Which is expected to be completed next fall, just in time for football season. Cowin says his number one goal as city manager will be the safety of the citizens

“That will always be the number one goal for myself is to ensure the safety and security of our community and to provide the amenities to provide them with an abundant way of life, said Cowin.

While Cowin starts his new position, Ann Wall, the current manager who is retiring on November 30th, will serve as a consultant during the transition.

WITN also asked Cowin about the process of finding a permanent Greenville Fire Rescue Chief, and he said that is something they will be looking at in the near future.

