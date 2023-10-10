Advertise With Us
New voter I.D. mandate integrated for mucipal elections today

(Lauren McCally)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For some in and around the east, municipal elections will take place today, and there’s an important change that voters should know about.

The cities of Goldsboro, Rocky Mount, and Elizabeth City are all holding elections today.

This is the first election to take place for those areas since the voter I.D. mandate was put in place by the state legislature.

Voters are now required to show an eligible form of I.D. In order to vote.

You can use your North Carolina driver’s license, passport, state or local government I.D., or your college or university ID.

