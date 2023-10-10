Advertise With Us
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people

Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police said that Travonte Coley, 28, and a 17-year-old are charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Coley is also charged with one count of fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle.

Police said around 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation. Officers also got calls and a description of a vehicle in which people were firing guns.

Officers eventually found the vehicle and a short chase began. One person got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

The vehicle chase ended at E. Holly Street and N. Pineview Ave and the people inside were arrested.

Investigators said the people inside the vehicle had fired several shots at two people on Fairview Circle prior to the chase.

Coley is being held without bond. The 17-year-old is being held at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

