Magnolia Arts Center gets ready for “Little Shop of Horrors” to take the stage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center (located at 1703 East 14th Street in Greenville) is gearing up for its October Production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

MAC: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (WITN)

The show director Montague Franklin II along with cast members Jordan Coleman, Phillip Rodriquez and Kelly Bryne stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to tell our viewers all about it.

Be sure to view the FULL segment above for all the details!

MAC: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CAST (WITN)

You can catch the “Little Shop of Horrors” production on October 19-22 and October 26-28 and it’s suitable for all ages over 12.

If you’d like to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE!

