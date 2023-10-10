Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Magnolia Arts Center gets ready for “Little Shop of Horrors” to take the stage

ENC at Three - Magnolia Arts Center hosts Little Shop of Horrors for Oct.
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center (located at 1703 East 14th Street in Greenville) is gearing up for its October Production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

MAC: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
MAC: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS(WITN)

The show director Montague Franklin II along with cast members Jordan Coleman, Phillip Rodriquez and Kelly Bryne stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to tell our viewers all about it.

Be sure to view the FULL segment above for all the details!

MAC: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CAST
MAC: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CAST(WITN)

You can catch the “Little Shop of Horrors” production on October 19-22 and October 26-28 and it’s suitable for all ages over 12.

If you’d like to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Paisley Grayson
Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Crash report shows New Bern man was hit by bus in fatal September accident
A proposal banning mass balloon releases in the City of Greenville failed 4-3 Monday night with...
Greenville ban on mass balloon releases fails 4-3 with mayor’s vote

Latest News

Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges
File image
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion
Two people injured in Lenoir County home invasion
GOP supermajorities in the NC House and Senate overturned five of Cooper's vetoes
North Carolina Republicans override Cooper’s vetoes, enact changes to voting as well as election boards