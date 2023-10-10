Holly Ridge man sentenced to more than 22 years on child pornography conviction

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Holly Ridge man was sentenced today to more than 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography last March.

According to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, 35-year-old Aaron Halbeisen pled guilty to the charges on March 15 and was sentenced today to 22 years and 5 months in federal prison as well as a lifetime of supervised release once he gets out.

According to court documents, the Department of Homeland Security and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Halbeisen in June 2019 following a tip from the Queensland Police Service in Australia, who said that they were conducting an undercover investigation into an image-sharing website.

Documents show that during the undercover investigation, one of the users posted a picture of a small child that constituted child pornography. Investigators said that the IP address used to upload the photograph was leased by Halbeisen with a physical address in Holly Ridge.

Investigators said they went to Halbeisen’s Holly Ridge home and confronted him with the picture. According to court documents Halbeisen admitted to taking the picture and that the child was someone he knew.

Investigators said that when Halbeisen’s digital devices were searched, additional pornographic pictures of the child were found on his phone.

Court documents also showed that investigators found hundreds of pictures of child pornography that were not of the same child as well as numerous chats between Halbeisen and another user of the image-sharing website where the two discussed the sexual abuse of minors as well as traded images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.