Greenville names new city manager

Michael Cowin
Michael Cowin(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced who will be tasked with filling the shoes of retiring City Manager Ann Wall.

The city announced that Michael Cowin was unanimously appointed as City Manager where he will succeed Wall, who is retiring on November 30, 2023.

Cowin, who has served as Deputy City Manager since September 2021, will begin his new role on November 1, 2023. Wall will serve as a consultant during the transition.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Cowin as the next City Manager for the City of Greenville,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “During his time with the City, Mr. Cowin has developed strong relationships throughout the organization and community while playing a key role in the day-to-day operations of the City. We are confident in his ability to advance the City as the economic and cultural hub of the east.”

Cowin’s starting annual salary as City Manager will be $216,715.20.

