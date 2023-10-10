Advertise With Us
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - The 4-year-old girl who North Carolina authorities issued an Amber Alert for on Monday appeared to have been found unharmed, according to Durham police.

The Durham Police Department said Monday night the girl’s biological father, identified by officials as Mitchell Grayson, turned himself in for the alleged abduction and the child was located.

Grayson was arrested for aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and injury to person property, police said.

The Amber Alert was issued on Monday afternoon.

Durham police said Grayson broke into an Angier Avenue home on Oct. 7, assaulted one of the child’s family members and then abducted the girl in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van.

Investigators initially believed Grayson could take the child out of state into South Carolina.

Police did not initially disclose where the child was found.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Durham Police Department at 919 560-4434 or dial 911.

