East Carolina University testing alert system at 10 a.m.

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is testing indoor and outdoor speakers across its campuses Tuesday morning.

ECU is testing its Alert System across the speakers on the main campus and the Health Science campus at 10 a.m. today.

Those in the area can expect to hear a tone and then an announcement, according to officials.

The university says the tone is a new addition to the alarm, and it is meant to catch the attention of people in the area before instructions are announced.

No other components of the ECU Alert System will be tested today.

