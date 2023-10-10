Driver not facing charges after fatal hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern say the driver found responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in mid-September will not face charges.

Michael Jay, 23, was killed along U.S. 70 on September 12th after a driver struck the New Bern native and kept driving.

The New Bern Police Department says after investigating, the driver and vehicle were found and fully cooperative in the investigation.

The police department says there will not be any criminal charges filed against the driver after reviewing the facts and circumstances of the situation.

Jay’s body was found under the South Glenburnie Road overpass.

