DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton man is facing numerous child sex charges in multiple counties after deputies say he sexually assaulted two children.

Pitt County Deputies say that they were told about a sexual assault involving two children on August 28, Greenville police said they also received information that the same two children had also been assaulted by the same man inside the city limits of Greenville as well.

According to deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation 53-year-old Jimmy Hodges, Jr. of Grifton was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sex offense with a child.

The Greenville Police Department said that officers there have charged Hodges with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age, and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office say that they have charged Hodges with one count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age, one count of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age, one count of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Hodges was arrested on October 9th on all of the charges and is being held in the Pitt County Jail under a $2,550,000.00 bond.

